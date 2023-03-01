UNAIDS, NAWOJ, CCD seek better deal for women, PWDs, PLWHA | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the Zero Discrimination Day holds today, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State chapter and Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) have called for an end to discrimination against women, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and People living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA).

UNAIDS noted that criminal laws targeting key populations and PLWHA violate human rights, worsen stigmatisation and constitute barriers to support and health services.

It said: “In 2021, the world set ambitious law reform targets to remove criminal laws that are undermining HIV response and leaving key populations behind, recognising decriminalisation as a critical element in the response. Countries made a commitment that by 2025, less than 10 per cent of nations would have punitive legal and policy environments that affect HIV response.”

According to the global agency, the world is far from achieving the target, as 134 countries…