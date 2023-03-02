Ahead of new government, NRGI lists options for Nigeria’s energy crisis | The Guardian Nigeria News

With the declaration of Senator Bola Tinubu as the President-Elect of Nigeria, Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) said the country’s new government must take bold and inclusive steps towards the country’s energy transition.

The body noted that the current push towards net-zero presents a challenge to African countries like Nigeria that rely on dirtier fuels for both export revenue and domestic energy.

Although, NRGI in a monthly email update said the situation in the country present an opportunity for Nigeria to transition its own energy system to improve energy access, reduce oil- and gas-related pollution, and develop industries to supply this transition, citizens must have better understanding of and a greater say in the country’s energy transition plan.

Noting that none of the major candidates had referenced the country’s $1.9 trillion transition plan, calling it a grave omission, NGRI said there was a need to mitigate the risk to Nigeria’s dependent…