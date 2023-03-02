Britain’s Prince Harry loses home on royal estate | The Guardian Nigeria News

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are being evicted from their home on the British royal family’s Windsor estate, a spokesperson said Wednesday, leaving them without a UK base.

The use of Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and they refurbished it at a reported cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million).

It has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III’s disgraced brother, according to reports in The Sun and Daily Telegraph.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the US-based couple said, without providing further details.

Harry and Meghan were reportedly told to vacate the property in January, just days after the publication of the prince’s tell-all memoir “Spare”.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Harry’s father Charles, who has long favoured a slimmed-down monarchy, has been undertaking an overhaul of family finances…