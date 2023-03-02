Enhancing the e-Naira’s capacity to ease cash crunch pains | The Guardian Nigeria News

There is no doubting the fact that the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which caused the unintended consequence of naira scarcity, was not meant to punish Nigerians. It sought to mop up excess cash in the system, bring down inflation, reduce criminality and advance the movement into a full cashless economy.

The apex bank had ensured there were viable alternatives that could be used before introducing the policy. There is internet banking via apps, USSD for money transfers and other payments, and the e-Naira introduced recently as a store of value equal to physical cash.

When President Muhammadu Buhari launched the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in October 2021, making Nigeria the first on the continent to implement it, he stated that it was a new dawn for the monetary side of the economy.

In his remarks during the rollout, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele stressed that e-Naira would not only revolutionise transactions but also provide citizens more…