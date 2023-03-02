I won 2023 presidential election, will prove it in court, says Peter Obi





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi has said that he won the 2023 presidential election and will prove it in court. Obi said this on Thursday in Abuja at an ongoing press conference – his first reaction since the election. READ ALSO: INEC declares Bola Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential election The […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper