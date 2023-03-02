Jonathan, Ian Khama, others to receive African Icon awards In Kigali | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will headline other African greats who are set to be honoured at the maiden edition of The African Heritage Concert and Awards slated to hold in Kigali, Rwanda on April 1, 2023.

Former President of Tanzania, late John Magufuli; Vice President of Liberia, Her Excellency, Chief Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor; Former President of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama (retd), and many other prominent Africans will also be honoured.

According to the organizers – Heritage Times (HT), The African Heritage Concert and Awards will celebrate and honour distinguished African personalities, who have dignified themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe.

This, the organiser said have become imperative to foster the African culture of excellence and promote Afrocentrism.

The African Heritage Awards and Concert will be a celebration and global recognition of outstanding achievements made by Africans, including those residing…