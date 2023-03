This is, perhaps, Flying Eagles’ biggest match yet at the ongoing African U-20 Nations Cup holding in Egypt. The clash with Uganda at the 22,000-capacity Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia not only offers the winner a semifinal ticket, it also grants the victor opportunity to play at the FIFA U-20 World Cup…

The post Nigeria battles Uganda for semifinals, World Cup tickets appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper