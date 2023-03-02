NNPP alleges INEC omitted its name on ballot papers in Ogun







The Ogun Chapter of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deliberately omitting the party’s name from the ballot papers during the presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 25, 2023, in Ogun State. In a statement issued by the party’s Secretary, Hon. Oluwatioyin Afuye, the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper