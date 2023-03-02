%Nworie, Joy, Usoro shine at OFU MMA Cage battle % % % | The Guardian Nigeria News

COJA 2003 African Games Greco-Roman wrestling gold medalist, Emmanuel Nworie, recorded a first round technical knock out defeat of Agoha Iheanyi in the super four welterweight category to win the One fight Ultimate (OFU4) Mixed Martial Arts Cage Fight held at Red Bar, Lekki Phase 1, at the weekend.

Ebanda Joe Obania also beat two-time National Sports Festival gold medalist, Victoria Usoro Udo of Akwa Ibom State, by submission to win the ladies category.

Speaking after the event, OFU Founder, Chief Ife Obiudo, said the championship was organised by his organisation to promote MMA in Nigeria.

Obiudo said the championship has over the years churned out outstanding talents for Nigeria, who have gone ahead to successfully compete with top MMA stars across the globe.

He said that working as an indigenous MMA promoter would give him opportunity to encourage more Nigerians to engage in sport, adding that it is another sports that can take youths off the street and into…