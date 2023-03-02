PDP rejects presidential election result, seeks redress in court | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nation Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected result of the Saturday presidential election.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Thursday, said it had commenced action to seek redress in court.

Ologunagba said that the party also rejected the declaration of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, as President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ologunagba said that the PDP demanded immediately withdrawal of INEC Certificate of Return issued to Tinubu and cancelation of the presidential election declaration in line with its powers under Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The Party Insists that INEC, in declaring the APC Presidential Candidate as winner, acted contrary to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022 and the INEC Guidelines and…