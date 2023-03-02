Rhodes-Vivour urges youth not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos state governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has stated that his party members will not be intimidated by anyone and urged the youth not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential elections.

Rhodes-Vivour, during a press conference on Wednesday, stated the vote was manipulated because results weren’t electronically transmitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He criticized the intimidation and harassment of voters that tainted the state’s election last Saturday for the presidential and National Assembly elections, and he tasked security agencies with guarding state voters against thugs’ intimidation and repression.

Rhodes-Vivour, however, urged residents to stand strong and not be deterred by the outcome of the election but to come out en masse and vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the gubernatorial and state assembly polls.

“Our victory is for the people of Lagos and…