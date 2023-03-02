Timini Egbuson, Bolanle Ninalowo, Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba star in Linar & Shrewd Films’s ‘The Bloom Boys’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The first look teaser for The Bloom Boys is finally out with glamorous actors like Timini Egbuson, Bolanle Ninalowo, Shaffy Bello, Fehintola Olukotun, Mc Lively and Tobi Bakre giving us sneak-in pictures as we continue to anticipate for the movie debut on April 28th.

Ishaq Ilyas of Linar & Shrewd Films has described the teaser as “a tip of the iceberg” he further goes on to add “ We want to keep telling stories that are relatable and from the teaser, everyone should expect a buildup of fast-paced moments full of tensions”

Following the conclusion of the post-production in mid-2022, The movie has continued to gain buzz and is visibly notable within Nollywood and amongst movie lovers in the past few weeks.

A commendable effort from the producer of The Bloom Boys is the music score, creating a good movie requires all expertise and technical know-how with an emphasis on sound design. The bloom boys trailer has nothing left out, the trailer sound has a thrilling…