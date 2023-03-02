



United Kingdom prime minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu on his victory at the 2023 presidential election. “Congratulations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in Nigeria,” Sunak tweeted Wednesday. “The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for […]

The post UK prime minister congratulates Tinubu for victory in presidential election appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper