10 airlines bid for hajj flights | The Guardian Nigeria News

No fewer than 10 airlines have applied to transport Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 hajj.

Also, three cargo airlines applied to bring luggage of the pilgrims back to the country after the hajj is completed and pilgrims had made purchases.

This was made known during the opening of application forms as well as the inauguration of Aviation Monitoring and Airline Screening Committees.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan at Hajj House in Abuja inaugurated the committees.

The airlines include: Aero Contractors, Air Peace, Arik Air, Flynas, Azman Air, Max air, Sky power, United Nigeria Airlines, while the three cargo airlines are: Cargo zeal, Cargo Solo Deke Global Travels, and one other.

The NAHCON boss urged the screening committee to work round the clock to summit its report by March 7, for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

He also charged the committee to…