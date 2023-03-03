



Protective hairstyles are hairstyles that protect the hair from damage caused by daily wear and tear, such as heat styling, chemical treatments, and environmental factors. These hairstyles are typically worn by people with natural hair, as they are designed to keep the hair healthy and strong while still allowing for styling and versatility. Box Braids […]

The post 10 Protective Hairstyles That Can Withstand Tough Workouts appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper