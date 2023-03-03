33 Years of Glory: Building a Better Future Together with Hantec | The Guardian Nigeria News

HONG KONG, SAR, 3 march 2023,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Celebrating its 33rd anniversary on 3rd March 2023, Hantec Group has developed from a financial institution to an established multinational enterprise guided by its customer-oriented and innovation-driven philosophy along the way.

Founded in Hong Kong in March 1990, Hantec Group has been pursuing long-term growth with prudence and integrity. In its early days, under the leadership of founder Mr. Tang Yu-Lap, the Group started as an investment company with all SFC financial service licenses, and would later become a listed financial conglomerate. Since 2008, the Group has been actively extending its reach from the Greater China region to the U.K., Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Middle East, Africa and more. In recent years, the Group has expanded its Southeast Asian business under the “Hantec Financial” brand, striding towards its goal of becoming a leading international financial…