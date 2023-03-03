Atiku, Obi insist they won, set for legal fireworks | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Atiku: Election a rape of democracy that must be challenged by all

• Obi: It’s not the end but beginning of new Nigeria

• APC: We will meet Atiku, Obi in court

• SDP: We won’t challenge Tinubu’s victory

• Tinubu moves to Defence House, receives presidential briefing

• It’s a pity PDP, LP taking Tinubu’s victory badly, says Adamu

• UK, U.S. congratulate Tinubu, want electoral irregularities addressed

Just as the campaigns leading to February 25th presidential election were rancorous and fierce, the countdown to May 29 handover from President Muhammadu Buhari to President-elect Bola Tinubu could be equally exciting, as Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), yesterday, rejected Tinubu’s olive branch, vowing to challenge his victory in court.

In separate address to the media, Atiku and Obi, both insisted they were the winners of the keenly contested election.

Atiku said: “The presidential election presented our…