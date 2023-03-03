Bayern’s Mane in frame for return against PSG | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane is in the frame for a return to the starting lineup in Wednesday’s second leg with Paris Saint-Germain, after manager Julian Nagelsmann on Friday promised “more minutes” for the returning striker.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga clash at Stuttgart, Nagelsmann said Mane will continue his return following three months on the sidelines after a leg injury ruled him out of the World Cup.

The Senegal forward made his first appearance since November when he came off the bench for 25 minutes in Sunday’s 3-0 win over fellow title-chasers Union Berlin.

Nagelsmann suggested that Mane would again feature off the bench against Stuttgart.

“He’s making a good impression. We will try and give him more minutes,” said Nagelsmann.

“It was a serious injury but his fitness levels are good. Sadio is part of the usual competition for spots.”

Nagelsmann said his side needed to “walk the tightrope” with team selections ahead of…