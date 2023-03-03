CG promises automatic job for families of slain 7 NSCDC officers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Commandant General (CG) Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has promised to give automatic jobs to the families of seven officers killed by bandits in Kaduna State.

Audi said this when presenting bank cheques by Mining Development Company Limited to the next of kin of late officers ambushed and killed by terrorists in Birnin Gwari, on Thursday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CG, who was represented by the Assistant Commandant General (ACG), Zone B, Muhammad Haruna, did not disclosed the amount given to them.

NAN recalled that seven personnel and other five were killed in an ambush in Kuriga village in Chikun Local Government Area on Jan. 9, while on official duty.

Audi, while sympathising with the families of late officers, appreciated the efforts of the mining company for identifying with the corps since the killing of the officers.

“Since the killing of the seven officers, the mining company has been identifying…