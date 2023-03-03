



TikTok has announced new well-being features for teens, families and its broader community. Underpinned by its belief that digital experiences should bring joy and play a positive role in how people express themselves, discover ideas and connect, the entertainment platform is improving its screen time controls with more custom options, introducing new default settings for […]

The post New Features For Teens And Families On TikTok appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper