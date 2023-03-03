Oma’s Seed: A Review







Oma’s story begins with a wedding. It is the happiest day of her life, perhaps the most stressful, but certainly, the joy outweighs the stress. She ties the knot with the love of her life and the journey to forever and a day begins. She and her husband decide to take their time to love each other in the best way possible before introducing another human into the mix. But soon enough, they realise that they need another human to share the warmth of their love with and they try without any success to conceive. Thus begins their journey of infertility.

