PSG and Morocco’s Hakimi charged with rape | The Guardian Nigeria News

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was charged with rape on Friday, French prosecutors said.

Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors on Thursday about accusations made by a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, trained with his PSG teammates on Friday morning.

A PSG spokesman said the club “gives its support” to Hakimi and “places its trust in the justice system”.

Hakimi allegedly paid for his accuser to travel to his home in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt last Saturday while his wife and children were away on holiday.

The woman went to a police station on Sunday and was questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday, according to sources close to the case.

On Monday, Hakimi appeared at the FIFA Best awards ceremony in Paris, where he was named in the FIFPro men’s world team of the year.

The player’s lawyer Fanny…