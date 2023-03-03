Supreme Court extends validity of old naira notes to December 2023





Supreme Court on Friday extended the validity of old naira notes till December 2023. The Supreme Court faulted the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), declaring the naira notes swap implementation invalid and an affront to the 1999 Constitution. READ ALSO: Buhari orders CBN to release old ₦‎200 to coexist with […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper