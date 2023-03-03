Technology can only be considered successful if it addresses real-life needs – Xudong Lv | The Guardian Nigeria News

Xudong Lv the co-founder of QuanMol Tech, Xudong Lv believes reveals in this interview that technology can only be considered successful if it addresses our real-life needs saying that the experience Lv accumulated through his research in quantum physics led to an important discovery in fundamental physics about the behavior of small particles that are bringing about a new wave of the industrial revolution. Combining his discovery with AI technology, Lv has launched QuanMol Tech to deliver innovative services used to accelerate drug design.

Can you explain what QuanMol Tech does?

We use AI-powered computational methods to understand the properties of molecules and thus provide solutions to accelerate molecules’ design. Molecular properties, including color and structure, can be applied to different scenarios, such as pharmaceuticals, energy, and chemicals. For example, if a molecule is needed to overcome the problem of human aging, then the design of this molecule can be done on…