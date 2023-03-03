Victory for Urhobo Nation as Dafinone defeats Amori in senatorial elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senator-elect for Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief Ede Dafinone has expressed his appreciation to God and the good people of Delta Central for their overwhelming support leading to his victory at the senatorial elections held on February 25th, 2023.

According to the INEC Returning Officer for the senatorial district election, Prof. Ezekiel Agbalagba while declaring the result said, the renowned chartered Accountant and Business mogul now turned politician, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC polled 109,197 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Ighoyota Amori of the PDP who scored 101,385 votes.

Speaking after his declarations, Chief Dafinone said he was going to be a Senator for the entire people of Delta Central irrespective of political or ethnic affiliation, adding that his victory will usher in people-focus representation at the red chamber.

He applauded APC leaders, members of the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation, and party…