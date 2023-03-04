Barca the hardest club in the world to manage – Xavi | The Guardian Nigeria News

La Liga leaders Barcelona are the hardest club in the world to manage due to their critics always being ready to snipe at them even after big wins, coach Xavi Hernandez said Saturday.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeu, but were criticised for only having 34 percent possession.

Xavi said the demands on his team to play good football as well as winning games and lifting trophies meant his job was trickier than any other in the game.

“You beat Real Madrid 1-0 and it seems that it’s not convincing enough, whereas if it was the reverse there would be a national party,” Xavi told reporters.

“So it is the hardest club in the world. Now you believe me? I said it last year and got bashed for it.

“At Barcelona, you have to win and convince, to have 70 percent of possession and create 16 chances while the opponent makes three.

“That is the objective, and that is our objective, but you have to understand…