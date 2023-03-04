Buhari attends UN Conference on Least Developed Countries in Qatar | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Saturday leave for the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said this development followed an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The conference, which is from March 5 to 9, under the theme: “From Potential to Prosperity,” holds once in a decade.

It provides an opportunity to garner the support of the international community for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs as well as assist them make progress towards achieving prosperity.

According to Shehu, while in Doha, Buhari will reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to support the most vulnerable countries to meet their development challenges.

The presidential aide revealed that the president would also highlight areas through which the Nigerian government had provided them with various forms of assistance…