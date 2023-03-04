Gov. Lalong’s loss of senatorial contest, Plateau’s loss – APC’s spokesman | The Guardian Nigeria News

Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, Mr Sylvanus Namang, says the defeat of Gov. Simon Lalong at the Feb. 25 National Assembly election was a huge loss to the state.

Namang told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos that defeat was not a personal loss of the governor.

He said if Lalong had been elected, he would have been a ranking member in the Senate having served as Speaker of the Plateau House Assembly for seven years.

“Those who did this to the governor will regret it because he has nothing to lose. With the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as president, Lalong would have been considered first in considerations for Plateau.

“They have allowed certain sentiments to overwhelm them and that is not good for us as a state.

“Lalong was to go the National Assembly as ranking member and as ranking member could have been Senate president or Senate leader, but we have lost everything to sentiments.

“As far as we are…