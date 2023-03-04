NOSDRA investigating explosion at Shell’s asset in Rivers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) says investigation into Friday’s explosion at the Rumuekpe section of Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Rivers is underway.

The Police in Rivers had confirmed that no fewer than 10 persons died on Friday following an explosion near the TNP in Rumuekpe, Rivers.

Mr Idris Musa, Director-General of NOSDRA, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to the site had been scheduled for Saturday to ascertain the cause of the blast and volume of crude spilled.

JIV is a statutory inquiry that follows every oil spill incident consisting of representatives of the oil firm, regulators, host community and State Ministry of Environment.

NAN reports that the TNP, operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), evacuates crude from its oil fields to the Bonny Crude Oil Export Terminal.

An SPDC Spokesman, Michael Adande, had said in a statement on Friday that the fire incident…