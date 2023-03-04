Politics: ‘We can’t allow religious crisis in Nasarawa’ – Gov. Sule | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly elections, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has warned that the state government will not allow religious crisis in the state.

Sule stated this on Saturday in Lafia during a meeting with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and retired Justice Sidi Bage-Mohammed, the Emir of Lafia and Chairman of the state Traditional Council.

The governor said that the meeting was necessitated due to the dangerous religious dimension of ongoing politics ahead of the March 11 elections.

He also condemned some inciting and provocative videos that went viral on the social media promoting religious politics.

Sule however commended religious and traditional leaders for a peaceful conduct of Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

He attributed the success of the last elections to the effort of all stakeholders, urging them to put all hands on deck to ensure that the upcoming…