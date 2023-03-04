Resign now, APC tells Emefiele, Malami





Following the judgment of the Supreme Court yesterday ordering that the old naira notes must remain in circulation till December 31, 2023, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami, to resign their positions over their ignoble role in the matter.

Source: Guardian Newspaper