Saudi Arabia on Saturday put to death two men, including one convicted of attempting to blow up an oil facility, bringing to six the number of executions this year, state media reported. The second man was convicted of forcibly committing “an obscene act of sodomy” on minors, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). […]

The post Saudi executes two men amid death penalty spike appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper