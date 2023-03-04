% | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Provincial Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province (LP) 44, Pastor Amos Emovon, has restated the churh’s readiness to continually invest in youth development and empowerment.

Emovon also advised the youths to work hard, shun crime and take their destiny into their hands as future leaders.

He said that as part of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility, it had paid registration fees for 247 youths to write the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Examination.

Emovon, who spoke during the dedication of the ultra-modern Children’s Church, said: “ You are the future leaders, work hard, be serious with your studies, aim at getting a First Class during your graduation. If you get a First Class, work will look for you, but if get a lower grade, you’ll look for work…”

He also admonished them to be good ambassadors of the country, saying that beneficiaries were not only Christians as there were some Muslims.

While dedicating…