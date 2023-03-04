Troops rescue 14 kidnap victims, neutralise bandit in Kaduna | The Guardian Nigeria News

Troops of Sector Four of “Operation Whirl Punch’’, and Special Forces of the 167 Battalion of the Nigerian Army have cleared a bandits hideout in a fierce encounter in Kaduna State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the troops who embarked on a long range fighting patrol to Tukurua general area of Chikun Local Government Area of the state, engaged and overpowered the criminals, neutralised one, while others fled in disarray.

“The troops during the operation rescued 14 kidnap victims, comprising nine men and five women.

“The victims were moved to a secure location for debriefing and examination, before being reunited with their families,’’ he stated.

Aruwan added that the troops destroyed several camps in the course of the battle.

“Two motorcycles were recovered during the operation,’’ he also stated.

The commissioner stated…