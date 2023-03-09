CBN issues operational guidelines on open banking

By
Headliners
-
1


The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued operational guidelines for open banking in the country. Open banking is a financial concept that allows third-party financial service providers to access banking data using APIs with the customer’s explicit consent. This concept also allows customers to share their banking data with other financial service providers, enabling […]

The post CBN issues operational guidelines on open banking appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR