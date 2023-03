With barely 48 hours to the conduct of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, the Court of Appeal, yesterday, refused to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from reconfiguring the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

