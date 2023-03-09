





The Nigerian government has revoked the work permit, visa, and residence permit of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown. Minister of Internal Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola, communicated this to the Board Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc accusing Brown of allegations of racism, and discrimination against Nigerian employees and others. “I write […]

The post Nigeria revokes visa, work permit of Seplat CEO Roger Brown over racism appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper