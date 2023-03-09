World Kidney Day: 45,000 Nigerians die yearly due to kidney failure | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Why more Nigerians will develop end stage renal disease yearly, require dialysis, transplantation

• Hypertension, diabetes, chronic infection, bleaching cream, abuse of painkillers, unregulated use of herbal medicines identified as major causes of kidney disease

• Patient needs N15m for kidney transplant

• Transplanted kidney can last for 26 years if patient gets good match donor

• Government should support use of dead person’s kidney for transplantation to reduce challenge of living donor

As the world marks the World Kidney Day (WKD), medical experts who spoke to The Guardian, have said no fewer than 45,000 Nigerians die yearly owing to kidney failure. They said 50,000 patients need kidney transplant/dialysis yearly, but only 5,000 get it.

On second Thursday of March, the world over celebrate WKD to raise awareness on kidney diseases. The day also sensitises people about the increasing number of kidney-related diseases across the world. The day also emphasises the need…