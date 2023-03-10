Atiku, PDP lawyers write Yakubu, demand immediate access to electoral materials





The legal team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential Candidate in the controversial February 25 Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have requested the Chairman of, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to immediately comply with the Court order of March 3.

Source: Guardian Newspaper