Belgian government bans TikTok on official phones | The Guardian Nigeria News

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Friday banned federal officials from using TikTok on their work phones, making his the latest country to take steps against the Chinese app.

A number of national governments in Europe have already restricted TikTok for government employees, over fears the authorities in Beijing could use the video-sharing network to access sensitive user data.

The European Union’s governing institutions have also told staff in recent weeks to purge the app from smartphones and laptops used for work purposes.

“We shouldn’t be naive: TikTok is a Chinese business that is currently obliged to cooperate with the Chinese intelligence services,” De Croo said.

“That is the reality.”

A spokesperson for TikTok said Friday: “We are disappointed at this suspension, which is based on basic misinformation about our company.

“TikTok is not a Chinese company. Our parent company is also incorporated outside of China and is majority-owned by…