INEC to appeal court ruling for persons without PVCs to vote





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will appeal a court order to allow two Nigerians to use their Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) to vote in the governorship and state houses of assembly elections. The two Nigerians, Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson Allwell, filed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/180/2023, on Wednesday, February 8, challenging INEC’s position […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper