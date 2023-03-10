Nigeria trounce Tunisia 4-0 in third-place match — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria ended the 2023 U-20 AFCON on a positive note after defeating Tunisia 4-0 in the third-placed match on Friday.

The Ladan Bosso-led side put behind a disappointing semi-final loss to Gambia with an improved display against the Tunisians.

Goals from Ibrahim Muhammad, Ahmed Abdullahi and Jude Sunday, who had a brace, earned the Flying Eagles a first U-20 AFCON third-placed match win since 2013.

Both the Flying Eagles and Tunisia have already qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

The Flying Eagles marked a bright start with the opener in the ninth minute as Muhammad bundled home a cross from captain Daniel Bameyi.

In the 20th minute, Abdullahi almost doubled the Flying Eagles’ lead but saw his low shot well saved by the Tunisian keeper.

Tunisia thought they had equalised in the 20th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside.

In the 38th minute Tunisia won a free-kick in a decent area but Jebril Othman’s attempt went…