Yahaya Bello threatens to arrest, prosecute those rejecting old Naira notes | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has threatened to arrest and prosecute those rejecting the old Naira notes.

This is contained in a statement issued by Bello’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo in Lokoja.

The supreme court had on Wednesday ruled that the old Naira notes of N1000, N500 and N200 should continue as legal tender alongside the new notes in all transactions until December 2023.

The governor described as “unacceptable” and “demeaning” the continuous rejection of the old Naira notes in spite of the supreme court ruling.

“This administration will not stand and watch some persons and businesses continue to reject the use of the old naira notes, even after the court judgement validating their use.

“To us, rejecting the old naira notes is a clear disobedience of the Supreme Court ruling, which shall be vehemently resisted.

“Anyone who rejects the old naira notes should be reported to the security and government authorities for…