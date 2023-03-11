





Thousands of women in Kwara state, led by female government cabinet members and ruling APC candidates, took to the streets on Saturday to show their support for the re-election of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. The rally was organized as part of the activities to commemorate International Women’s Day in the state. Starting from Queen Elizabeth Secondary […]

The post Kwara women hold rally in support of Governor AbdulRazaq's re-election appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper