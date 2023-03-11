NCDMB, SON, three others rank top on compliance to Ease of Doing Business — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), has ranked the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and five top Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) as top compliant with the Executive Order on Transparency and Efficiency in the Nigerian Business Environment.

According to the newly released Executive Order 001 Compliance Report which covered January to December 2022, the top five performing MDAs are the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) which emerged first with 81.11 per cent; Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) which came second position with 78.68 per cent; Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) was ranked third with 68.37 per cent; Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) came fourth with 64.59 per cent while Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) came fifth position at 63.68 per cent.

