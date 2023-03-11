Russia’s Wagner group opens dozens of recruitment centres | The Guardian Nigeria News

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, who has been entangled in a power struggle with the defence ministry, announced Friday the opening of recruitment centres in dozens of cities.

Wagner has been spearheading offensives against cities in eastern Ukraine including Bakhmut, in what has become the longest and bloodiest fight of Russia’s year-long assault. Both sides have suffered heavy losses around Bakhmut.

“Recruitment centres for PMC Wagner have opened in 42 Russian cities,” Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement, referring to his private military company.

Fighters will be recruited in sports centres and martial arts clubs, according to a list released by Prigozhin.

“Despite the colossal resistance of the Ukrainian armed forces, we will move forward,” the 61-year-old pro-Kremlin businessman said.

He also alluded to the apparent pressure of the Russian defence ministry.

“Despite the spanners that they are throwing in the works at…