Afenifere crisis deepens over Tinubu’s win | The Guardian Nigeria News

The last may not have been heard on the crisis rocking the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, over the outcome of the 2023 presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

Following the claim by the acting leader of the mainstream Yoruba group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, that no one should send congratulatory messages to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, under the Afenifere umbrella, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, has insisted that he is still the leader.

Recall that Fasoranti, a few days ago, in an open letter addressed to the President-elect, congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the poll, assuring him of the group’s total support.

In less than 24 hours, in a communiqué issued after a special general meeting held at the Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State country home of Adebanjo, the group stated that Peter Obi of the Labour Party won the presidential election and not Tinubu, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement signed by the immediate…