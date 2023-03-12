NOA, UNICEF train media on vaccination, immunization awareness | The Guardian Nigeria News

In its bid to increase awareness of vaccination among Nigerians, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lagos State Directorate in partnership with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) took the media through a training session, emphasising the need to improve immunisation and nutrition among pregnant, nursing mothers and their babies for a healthy society.

Speaking with The Guardian after a two-day training in Lagos, State Director, NOA, Lagos State Directorate, Dr. Waheed Ishola said, “We have realised that most of our people are becoming hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccines, thinking that COVID-19 is a done deal, but from what we see around the world, people are still contracting COVID-19 and we need to protect ourselves.

“A lot of people are no longer doing enough pharmaceutical intervention. We are no longer using our masks, people are no longer washing their hands like they used to.

We need to let them know, and we can only achieve that if media…