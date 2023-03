Of all the major misconception of the traditional Yoruba mythology, the modern representation of the god, Esu, stands as more ludicrous. The contemporary perception of Esu place him as no more than the renowned devil or Satan in the Christian faith. However, the term Esu did not emerge from contemporary usage. It is a name […]

