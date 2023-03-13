APC stalwart urges aggrieved stakeholders to work for Gov. Sule’s re-election | The Guardian Nigeria News

Labaran Magaji, a stalwart of APC in Nasarawa state, has appealed to aggrieved members to eschew their differences and work for re-election of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

Magaji made the appeal in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Monday at a meeting with a forum of all Nasarawa State aspirants of APC who contested for one position or the other during the party’s primary elections in 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that top among the grievances of the former party aspirants is the controversy over the delegates list used to conduct the party primary elections in the state in 2022, which they rejected.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, Magaji said he pleaded with the party stakeholders, especially the aggrieved ones, to put aside their grievances and work in unison, to deliver victory for Sule because he possessed the political wherewithal ahead of his co- contestants.

Magaji said he decided to call for the meeting to harmonise the existing support which some…